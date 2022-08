Debarah Elaine Zimmerman, 75, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois. She was born in Punxsutawney on June 11, 1947, a daughter of the late Lester Ernest Kromer and Jeannine E. (Means) Kromer. Debbie was a 1965 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. On Aug. 28, 1965, she married Paul Edward Zimmerman. They enjoyed […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/debarah-elaine-zimmerman/