Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield Borough Police Department 814-765-7819 Name Age Address Violation Justin S. Aughenbaugh 42 Clearfield Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay Brandy K. Bell 49 Hyde Suspended License/Failure to Respond Melissa S. Cartwright 47 Clearfield Parking Violation/Failure to Pay Justin P. Crust 32 Coudersport Suspended License/Summons Undelivered Richard A. Cutler 54 Clearfield Harassment/Failure to Pay James Draucker 50 Punxsutawney Expired Registration/Failure to Respond Jessica L. English 30 Morrisdale Expired Registration/Summons Undelivered Paul J. Evans 36 Clearfield Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay Thomas C. Goodrow Jr. 21 Clearfield Public Intoxication/Summons Undelivered Daniel L. Graham 51 Clearfield Public Intoxication/Failure to Pay Thomas L. Hare 33 Clearfield Expired Registration/Failure to Pay Samantha J. Heichel 27 West Decatur Harassment/Failure to Pay David G. Holes 68 Clearfield Public Drunkenness/Failure to Pay Amanda J. Huber 37 Clearfield Parking Violation/Failure to Respond Vivian M. Huey 42 DuBois Safe Speeds/Failure to Pay Jason E. Jones 46 Clearfield Expired Registration/Summons Undelivered Shawn P. Klinger 29 Clearfield Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay Joey L. Lupton 46 Clearfield Bad Checks/Summons Undelivered Christa J. Merritts 29 Clearfield Expired Registration/Failure to pay Brian E. O’korn 52 DuBois Parking Violation/Failure to Respond Mary A. Price 24 Clearfield Expired Registration/Failure to Respond Chelsie E. Quick 31 DuBois Parking Violation/Failure to Respond