Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield Borough Police Department
|814-765-7819
|Name
|Age
|Address
|Violation
|Justin S. Aughenbaugh
|42
|Clearfield
|Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay
|Brandy K. Bell
|49
|Hyde
|Suspended License/Failure to Respond
|Melissa S. Cartwright
|47
|Clearfield
|Parking Violation/Failure to Pay
|Justin P. Crust
|32
|Coudersport
|Suspended License/Summons Undelivered
|Richard A. Cutler
|54
|Clearfield
|Harassment/Failure to Pay
|James Draucker
|50
|Punxsutawney
|Expired Registration/Failure to Respond
|Jessica L. English
|30
|Morrisdale
|Expired Registration/Summons Undelivered
|Paul J. Evans
|36
|Clearfield
|Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay
|Thomas C. Goodrow Jr.
|21
|Clearfield
|Public Intoxication/Summons Undelivered
|Daniel L. Graham
|51
|Clearfield
|Public Intoxication/Failure to Pay
|Thomas L. Hare
|33
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Failure to Pay
|Samantha J. Heichel
|27
|West Decatur
|Harassment/Failure to Pay
|David G. Holes
|68
|Clearfield
|Public Drunkenness/Failure to Pay
|Amanda J. Huber
|37
|Clearfield
|Parking Violation/Failure to Respond
|Vivian M. Huey
|42
|DuBois
|Safe Speeds/Failure to Pay
|Jason E. Jones
|46
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Summons Undelivered
|Shawn P. Klinger
|29
|Clearfield
|Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay
|Joey L. Lupton
|46
|Clearfield
|Bad Checks/Summons Undelivered
|Christa J. Merritts
|29
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Failure to pay
|Brian E. O’korn
|52
|DuBois
|Parking Violation/Failure to Respond
|Mary A. Price
|24
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Failure to Respond
|Chelsie E. Quick
|31
|DuBois
|Parking Violation/Failure to Respond