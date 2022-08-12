CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Council heard various departmental reports during Thursday night’s committee meeting.

Fire Chief Andrew Smith reported that 14 borough firefighters will be receiving testing and certification in Cambria County soon.

He said the North Point and Columbia volunteer fire departments will be on standby and covering the borough while they are away.

Police Chief Vince McGinnis reported that Lawrence Township sold its old animal control truck via Municibid.

The truck sold for $3,201 and the borough will be receiving a check from the sale for $1,600.50.

Residents are also encouraged to report any suspicious activity around the Clearfield Riverwalk area to the police department.

There was a reported incident of criminal mischief recently. Police are aware of those involved, and charges are forthcoming, McGinnis said.

Resident Sam Davis of Nichols Street inquired about the delinquent properties around the area of his address and what the borough was doing, if anything, to rectify them.

Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart reassured Davis that she’s doing everything right now, and the property owner has been billed for the grass being cut and the property could be up for tax sale.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott confirmed that the property was posted, and so Stewart offered to contact Davis to walk him through the process of how a tax sale works.

Street Foreman Todd Kling reported that the street crew has been working on line painting and routine maintenance of the borough parks.

He also commended Rick’s Tree Service for doing a great job on the trimming and tree removal that they did for the borough.

Stott reported that the pedestrian pads in the area of Nichols and Front streets have been temporarily repaired at the moment.

Unfortunately, she said the equipment is very old and hard to troubleshoot. PennDOT advised that the pedestrian pads could be replaced but not for another four or five years.

Stott said the borough is looking into six different companies that could help fix them permanently, and working now on obtaining estimates.

Next week, council will consider the following recommendations at its voting meeting: