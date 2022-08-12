CLEARFIELD —The third annual Clearfield Taco Tour raised $2,750 for Brady’s Smile- Penn Highland’s Division.

An Elks National Foundation donation of $2,000 was provided by the BPO Elks and an additional $750 dollars was donated by POP 93.1/95.9 and GANT News.

Supporting restaurants included: 120 Pub & Grub, Buster’s Sports Bar, Clearfield Elks, Clearfield VFW, Legend’s Sports Bar, Mary’s Place, St. Charles Café and The After Dark.

Pictured, from left to right, are: Clearfield Elks Exalted Ruler Paul McDermott, Elks National Foundation Coordinator Susan Williams, Annie Hinton, co-Founder and president, Brady’s Smile and Logan Cramer III of Pop 93.1/95.9.