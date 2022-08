CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield YMCA held its 13th annual Fair Fun 5K Run/Walk and 100-Meter Dash Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

Top Overall Male Finishers:

First: Chad Muckey, 16:48

Second: Jon Berzonsky, 17:26

Third: Christian Roemer, 18:57

Top Overall Female Finishers:

First: Morgan Roemer, 19:19

Second: Sidney Beers, 21:30

Third: Gina Graham, 22:19

All race results can be found online at runhigh.com.