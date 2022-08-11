TAYLOR TOWNSHIP – A West Decatur man was killed Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash on Route 350 in Centre County.

WJAC-TV reported the crash occurred as 46-year-old Shawn Martin was traveling north near Stahl Lane in Taylor Township and his motorcycle left the roadway for unknown reasons.

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said Martin was pronounced dead at the scene and, according to an autopsy, he died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

His death was ruled accidental, Sayers said. The crash remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.