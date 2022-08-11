DUBOIS – The Right Turn Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) from Clearfield and Jefferson counties celebrated the conclusion of its 10th, 40-hour training July 28 with a ceremony at Penn State DuBois.

Commissioners Herb Bullers, Jeff Pisarcik and Scott North from Jefferson County; Tracy Gordon, chief probation officer from Jefferson County Probation; and Warden Dustin Myers from the Jefferson County Jail recognized the officers for their hard work and dedication to the safety of their communities and the behavioral health needs of their residents.

A CIT is an innovative program of police-based crisis intervention involving community healthcare and advocacy partnerships based on an internationally recognized model developed by the Memphis, Tennessee Police Department.

Under this model police, probation and corrections officers and other criminal justice, mental health and first responders receive extensive training provided by community mental health professionals, family and consumer advocates and experts in related fields in responding to residents experiencing a behavioral crisis.

The emphasis is on mental health knowledge, crisis resolution skills and access to community services. This year’s class included officers from the Jefferson County Jail, Jefferson County Probation, the Punxsutawney Police Department, the Curwensville Police Department, Clearfield County Domestic Relations and mental health professionals.

Since 2012, the Right Turn CIT has had 147 graduates including: 35 police officers, 33 corrections officers, 19 probation officers, 11 domestic relations officers, Children & Youth Services workers, drug and alcohol staff, 911 operators, MH workers, transporters and security officers. Participants report using the skills they learn immediately and repeatedly on the job.