By Krissy Turner

CLEARFIELD – Dreams still come true.

Arielle Pelton of Clearfield has always enjoyed photography and began pursuing it professionally in 2014.

“My first session was with a senior,” she recalled of her dream beginning to unfold before her eyes. “I had so much fun.”

That moment helped inspire her photography business, “Treasured Moments by Arielle,” which later became Pelton Photography.

She also got inspiration from her mother who was a photographer. “I guess you can say I’m following in her footsteps.”

But when Pelton married and started a family, she put that dream aside. “I just did it (photography) on the side until last year.”

In 2021, her family moved to Clearfield where she used her home’s finished basement as a temporary studio.

But there was one slight problem, it was too small and so she sought after the perfect spot.

She found it “right downtown.” It’s always been a dream of mine to open up a studio,” Pelton shared.

She embraces its location and photo backdrops like historical architecture and the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.

Pelton’s studio will be open by appointment only, but in the future, she may schedule days monthly for walk-ins.

Photography services range from weddings, family, maternity and newborn to senior portraits and professional headshots.

She is planning themed holiday sessions, but it’s her “blind-date” shoots that are the latest buzz.

Like a blind date, Pelton pairs two complete strangers, blindfolds and poses them as a couple.

Pelton has over 40K followers on Tik Tok and the attention of people across the United States and even overseas.

“I’ve had this vision for many years,” she shared. “Now, I’m taking this leap of faith in downtown Clearfield.”

Her studio will also have a gift shop featuring her very own photography and artwork.

Pelton will celebrate the official grand opening of her studio Thursday, Aug. 18, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

As part of the celebration event, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

There will be refreshments, a “huge” prize giveaway as well as a “special discount” on sessions booked that evening.

Pelton Photography is located at 103 N. Third St., (beside Zalno Jewelers) in the heart of downtown Clearfield.

Pelton Photography can be contacted by phone at 814-880-1502 or e-mail at ariellepelton@gmail.com.

People may also “follow” Pelton Photography on social media platforms like Facebookand Instagram.