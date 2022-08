Glenda Irene Grosch, 65, of South Settlement Road, Kane, PA, died early Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home, after a lengthy illness. A daughter of the late Glen and Frances I. (Lyon) Kunes, she was born on August 2, 1957, in St. Marys, PA. On March 25, 198,9 she married Gary Grosch, who survives at home. Along with her husband, […]

