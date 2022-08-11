WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing indecent assault and related charges after a 10-year-old girl stepped forward with sexual abuse allegations.

Court documents indicate that DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Anthony Wendell Brown on August 3 in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP DuBois received a report on January 15, 2022, stating that a known 10-year-old female victim told a third-party individual that she was afraid of “Tony” and that he sexually assaulted her.

The victim also told the third party that Tony, later identified as Anthony Brown, showed her pictures of his penis and pornography websites on his cell phone and groped her thighs.

A forensic interview was completed with the victim at Western PA Cares for Kids on January 31. During the interview, the victim related that for a period of three weeks, she was at a residence located along U.S. Route 322, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, almost every day with Brown and other known adults.

The victim did not remember exactly when, but it was sometime during the year of 2021.

The victim related that during the aforementioned time period, she was playing on a cell phone and went to a vehicle to charge it. Brown followed her into the vehicle so that they were alone and asked the victim for help with his cell phone, the complaint states.

While the victim was helping him, Brown showed the victim two photographs of his penis. Brown also explained to the victim what “inappropriate websites” are and that they are a “way to express yourself on for people to make love,” according to the complaint.

Brown showed the victim a pornography website at this time, as well, the complaint indicates.

The victim also related that when she was with Brown periodically during the three weeks, Brown attempted to kiss her and touch her inappropriately when the other adult at the residence was outside, the complaint notes.

Brown allegedly groped her thighs and put his hands on her bare thigh by placing them under rips in her jeans while attempting to kiss her, the complaint states.

These actions allegedly happened approximately four days a week for three weeks straight. The victim related that Brown grabbed her breast on one occasion, as well, according to the complaint.

Police attempted to interview Brown several times with negative results, as Brown would not cooperate, the complaint states.

On May 4, Brown told police that these allegations are because people are “junkies and trying to get him in trouble,” the complaint notes.

Brown faces the following charges:

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Unlawful Contact with Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 3

– Unlawful Contact with Minor – Obscene and Other Sexual Materials and Performances, Felony 3 (three counts)

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (12 counts)

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.