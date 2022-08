Eric M. Clark, Jr., 24, of Baden, formerly of DuBois and Oologah, OK, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Relatives include his beloved husband of Darma Clark; loving son of Eric (Daisy) Clark and Syrena (Shawn) Hamil; cherished brother of Emma Phillips, Kimberly Reed, Julie Hiles, and Rylan Huey; devoted grandson of Bette Clark (the late Stephen) and […]

