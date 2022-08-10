BELLEFONTE – U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) released the following statement on the FBI search at former President Donald J. Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Fla.:

“It’s been two days since the FBI raided President Trump’s private residence and the American people still have no answers as to why this happened. I remain skeptical of the FBI’s motives and fear the Bureau has been weaponized for political gain.

“FBI Director Wray must appear before Congress to explain why a former president has been targeted and detail who is really calling the shots on this operation.”