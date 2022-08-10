CLEARFIELD – Tuesday the Clearfield County Salary Board approved an annual education bonus of $1,150/year for any non-union salaried group position that has a Bachelor’s degree requirement.
Provided an employee has earned a four-year Bachelor’s degree, they will be paid out annually $575 bonuses in January and July, retroactive to the beginning of the current year.
The board – at the request of the commissioners – also voted to update titles of its department heads in the county’s Election Office.
First, it created the position of director of elections/voter registration and set the salary at $40,000/year, effective Sept. 19.
Secondly, it created the position of assistant director of elections/voter registration and set the salary at $33,000/year, effective Sept. 19.
Dawn Graham remains in the director’s position; however, Donna Reese – current voter registration director – has plans to retire Sept. 16.
Subsequently, the board voted to collapse the position of director of voter registration, effective Sept. 19.
The county is updating the titles to more accurately reflect the work done in these positions, Commissioner John Sobel explained.
In other business, the board:
- approved a request from the commissioners to create a position of Department Clerk III for the Election Office, effective Aug. 22, and to collapse the existing DC II position in the Election Office, effective Sept. 19.
- approved a request from the commissioners to collapse the temporary position of secretary for Magistrate James Glass, effective Aug. 1.
- approved a request from President Judge Fredric Ammerman to approve a salary for the Domestic Relations Office Supervisor/Dubois Office, at $41,000/year, retroactive to July 25.
- approved a request from District Attorney Ryan Sayers to create a position of DA intern at a pay rate of $10/hour from July 5 – Aug. 12. Position will then automatically collapse.
- approved the minutes from the July 12 meeting.