CLEARFIELD – Tuesday the Clearfield County Salary Board approved an annual education bonus of $1,150/year for any non-union salaried group position that has a Bachelor’s degree requirement.

Provided an employee has earned a four-year Bachelor’s degree, they will be paid out annually $575 bonuses in January and July, retroactive to the beginning of the current year.

The board – at the request of the commissioners – also voted to update titles of its department heads in the county’s Election Office.

First, it created the position of director of elections/voter registration and set the salary at $40,000/year, effective Sept. 19.

Secondly, it created the position of assistant director of elections/voter registration and set the salary at $33,000/year, effective Sept. 19.

Dawn Graham remains in the director’s position; however, Donna Reese – current voter registration director – has plans to retire Sept. 16.

Subsequently, the board voted to collapse the position of director of voter registration, effective Sept. 19.

The county is updating the titles to more accurately reflect the work done in these positions, Commissioner John Sobel explained.

In other business, the board: