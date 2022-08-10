DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare continues to grow its pharmacy footprint by welcoming Brockway Drug as its newest pharmacy partner.

“We are pleased to offer residents of Brockway and surrounding areas with an expanded continuum of care by integrating Brockway Drug into our health system,” said Penn Highlands Healthcare chief executive officer Steven M. Fontaine.

“For 60 years, they have been providing expert pharmaceutical care and related services to the community and we look forward to helping to enrich that relationship.”

Brockway Drug, located on Main Street in Brockway, is a full-service pharmacy that is staffed by pharmacists with more than a half century of combined experience who are assisted by a team of pharmacy technicians.

In addition to providing medications that meet the community’s health and wellness needs, the pharmacy provides many services ranging from durable medical equipment to administering immunizations. They also offer a complete line of gifts and home goods.

Ron Matson, RPh, former owner of Brockway Drug who will remain as a pharmacist, shares Fontaine’s enthusiasm. “Our goal moving forward is to offer the same hometown service and unique merchandise that our patients have come to expect from us.”

Brockway Drug joins Penn Highlands Healthcare retail pharmacies in Brookville, Clarion, DuBois, Kane, Punxsutawney, Reynoldsville, St. Marys and Bennetts Valley.

About Brockway Drug

Brockway Drug has been serving residents of Brockway and the surrounding area since 1962.

Located at 1365 Main St., in Brockway, the pharmacy offers many services to help people manage their health including prescription drugs, medication compounding services, medication synchronization services, medication therapy management, diabetes monitoring medications and services, durable medical equipment and immunizations.

In addition, Brockway Drug offers a curated collection of seasonal and holiday merchandise, home goods, locally made chocolates and candy, Hallmark cards and giftware, local and national sports team apparel and accessories and more.

About Penn Highlands Healthcare

Penn Highlands Healthcare was officially formed in 2011, and is comprised of eight hospitals – Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Connellsville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Tyrone — that have served area communities for the past 100-plus years.

Its business continuum also includes home care agencies, long-term care facilities and residential senior living communities, as well as durable medical equipment companies and retail pharmacies.

Penn Highlands Healthcare has evolved into an organization with approximately 6,650 workers in 150-plus locations throughout 39 counties in Northwestern/Central and Southwestern Pennsylvania that include community medical buildings, outpatient facilities, surgery centers and physician practices.

The facilities have a total of 1,498 inpatient, skilled nursing and personal care beds. The system, which has 827 physicians and 405 advanced practice providers on staff, offers a wide range of care and treatments with specialty units for cancer, cardiovascular/thoracic, neurosurgery, pulmonology, neonatal and high-risk pregnancy patients.

Being focused on what is important – patients and families – makes Penn Highlands Healthcare the best choice in the region.