DUBOIS – The fourth annual Dr. Gary DuGan Memorial 5K/Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Beaver Meadow Walkway in DuBois City Park.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Graduate Medical Education Program at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Live Race Participants:

Race check-in begins Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 a.m. with a start time of 9 a.m. at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in DuBois City Park. The race will be run on the Beaver Meadow Walkway.

Virtual Participants:

Registered participants can begin running this virtual race event, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 12 a.m. through Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

All registrants must run their virtual race by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 17. After that, time submissions will no longer be posted to the results.

Kids ages 12 and under can participate in a free One-Mile Fun Run.

Adult 5K/Walk Registration is a $30 donation fee (plus payment processing fees and includes DuGan race T-shirt)

Register for the run at www.phhealthcare.org/DuganRace2022. Register by Sept. 1, to ensure your shirt is delivered prior to race day.

DuGan is remembered for his many contributions at Penn Highlands Healthcare, in particular as an integral figure in developing the health system’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program, to which all proceeds from the race will go.

The Penn Highlands GME program offers medical students and recent medical school graduates opportunities for rotations and one-on-one time with attending physicians, helping to equip family medicine residents with the inpatient and outpatient training they need to prepare to meet the demands of rural health care.