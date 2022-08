CURWENSVILLE – The third annual Isaiah Pentz Memorial Carnival will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Irvin Park in Curwensville.

The event will feature games, prizes, balloons, food, vendors, a bouncy house and dunking booth, live music by local artist Megan McGarry and much more.

All event proceeds will benefit the final phase of the inclusive playground project at Irvin Park, which allows all children to play together.