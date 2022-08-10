Keystone School District currently has an opening for a High School Cafeteria Monitor. Position available immediately at the Keystone School District. 2.5 Hours per day The salary would be $11.80 per hour. Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest; Current Act 34, 151, 168, and FBI Clearances; and Three (3) Letters of Reference to: Mr. Michael McCormick Acting Superintendent […]

