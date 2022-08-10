CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved financing for the unexpected repairs that were added to the renovation project at the Clearfield County Jail.
Last summer the county contracted ABM Industries to oversee the completion of a $9.3 million renovation project at the jail.
But in May an unexpected and very costly discovery was made while renovations were being done.
While removing skylights and installing the new roofing system, ABM discovered there was no bond beam in the roof structure.
Since the onset of renovations, plumbing – not part of the upgrades on the north side of the jail – had also started deteriorating.
These repairs will cost $3,878,660, according to previously-published reports, and Tuesday, the commissioners finalized the financing.
The county will borrow up to $2 million from Huntington Bank for the added work, and use COVID relief funds to cover the difference.
In other business, the commissioners:
- authorized the advertisement of bids for construction of the Ferguson tower site in the former Lumber City area. According to 911 Coordinator Jeremy Ruffner, the tower will increase telecommunications for fire, police and emergency services and will be identical to the Moshannon Valley tower.
- approved an interoperability and site-sharing agreement with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the request of 911 Director Dave McClure. The agreement grants the Pennsylvania State Police access to the county’s tower sites and vice versa.
- approved the 2022-23 Clearfield County Human Services Plan as presented by county Redevelopment Authority Director Lisa Kovalick.
- approved a subrecipient agreement with Central Pennsylvania Community Action for the Medical Assistance Transportation Program (MATP).
- approved Addendum C – Armory and Addendum D – Mobile Deputy – with Teleosoft for the sheriff’s office.
- approved a Juvenile Probation Services grant.
- approved an amendment to the IT component of its agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
- approved a purchase of service agreement with Parkside psychological Associates Inc.
- approved the personnel report, which included four new hires.
- approved the minutes of the July 26 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.