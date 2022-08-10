CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved financing for the unexpected repairs that were added to the renovation project at the Clearfield County Jail.

Last summer the county contracted ABM Industries to oversee the completion of a $9.3 million renovation project at the jail.

But in May an unexpected and very costly discovery was made while renovations were being done.

While removing skylights and installing the new roofing system, ABM discovered there was no bond beam in the roof structure.

Since the onset of renovations, plumbing – not part of the upgrades on the north side of the jail – had also started deteriorating.

These repairs will cost $3,878,660, according to previously-published reports, and Tuesday, the commissioners finalized the financing.

The county will borrow up to $2 million from Huntington Bank for the added work, and use COVID relief funds to cover the difference.

