CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is facing charges following a DUI crash, Lawrence Township police say.

The crash happened around 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 along Race Street, according to a department-issued news release.

At the scene, police learned the driver – later identified as 48-year-old Kristopher Viglione – had fled on foot.

Viglione was found and subsequently taken into custody; further investigation revealed details of the crash.

Reportedly, Viglione struck the guiderail on Race Street before driving over it and striking a parked vehicle with his truck.

Police say when he attempted to flee the area, his vehicle got stuck in a residential yard and on the curb.

Viglione was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

After refusing to submit to a legal blood draw, Viglione was medically cleared and housed in Clearfield County Jail on charges.