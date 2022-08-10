CLEARFIELD – In June of 2022, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) acquired the Dimeling Senior Residence in downtown Clearfield.

The seven-story structure located at 4 N. Second St., had recently been up for sale. However, with no buyers in line, the Dimeling was at risk of closing, which would’ve displaced the 30 residents who call the building home.

“We simply could not allow these residents to lose their homes,” said CCAAA Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Gillespie. “The closing of the Dimeling would devastate the landscape of affordable senior housing in Clearfield.

“Fortunately, the previous owners were incredibly gracious in turning over the building to the subsidiary of the Area Agency on Aging, enabling these seniors to continue to live independently.”

The Dimeling contains 33 apartments occupied by individuals aged 55 and older. This affordable housing option provides a comfortable, community atmosphere for seniors with limited incomes of less than $30,600 for single residents and less than $34,980 for couples.

Originally built in 1904 as a 120-room hotel, a renovation in 2000 transformed the historic building by combing and expanding guest rooms into the present 33 one- or two-bedroom apartments, complete with full kitchens, baths and living areas.

Laundry facilities are available in the basement and are accessible by elevator, as are all seven floors of the building. The stately lobby, as well as an outdoor patio, provide common gathering spaces where residents can socialize.

Kathy Bell, coordinator of service enhancement at the Dimeling, said, “The Dimeling is a regal building so very rich in history, yet you feel the warmth of the family atmosphere from all the wonderful residents who have become like family to us.

“The gathering areas, both inside and out, have quickly become resident favorites to socialize and share as they enjoy each other’s company. Many of the residents have previous ties to the Dimeling, as for example, we have a resident who lived here as a child, and another who worked here in her early career.”

The Dimeling ceased operation as a hotel in 1977. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 10, 1980. It was designed by Pittsburgh-based architectural firm Beezer Brothers.

Investors purchased the building in 1998 when a two-year renovation began to convert the hotel to the Dimeling Senior Residence.

For more information, contact the Dimeling Senior Residence at 814-765-8002.