Thomas P. Bish, 85, of Oil City PA, passed away Monday August 8, 2022 at his home after a short battle with cancer. He was born May 29, 1937, in Clarion, PA., son of the late Thomas George Bish & Helen Sloan Troese. After graduating from Clarion High School in 1956, he served in the United States Airforce for four […]

