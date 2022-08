Robert “Rob” Lewis Cribbs, 56, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on August 7, 2022, at Penn Highlands Dubois in DuBois, PA. He was born on August 10, 1965, and was the son of Arthur C. and Louise “Bucky” (Notto) Cribbs in DuBois, PA. Rob graduated from Jeff Tech with the Class of 1983. After he graduated, he began his working […]

