Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 8.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.37/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.11/gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.79/gallon while the most expensive was $5.64/gallon, a difference of $1.85/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01/gallon Monday.

The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Aug. 8, 2021: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

Aug. 8, 2020: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

Aug. 8, 2019: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

Aug. 8, 2018: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

Aug. 8, 2017: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

Aug. 8, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

Aug. 8, 2015: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

Aug. 8, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

Aug. 8, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

Aug. 8, 2012: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $4.33/g, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.41/g.

Hagerstown – $4.14/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.20/g.

York – $4.37/g, down 5.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.42/g.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa.

“The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data.

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.