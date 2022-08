Nancy Louise Agnello, 80, of Anita, passed away at home on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born in Delancey on Feb. 21, 1942, a daughter of the late Larry Dubensky and Mary (Quashnok) Dubensky. Nancy was an honor roll graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. On Oct. 26, 1963, she married Richard Anthony […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/nancy-louise-agnello/