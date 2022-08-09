CLEARFIELD – Michael D. Peduzzi, president and chief executive officer of CNB Bank, has announced the promotion of Heather J. Koptchak to senior vice president/chief employee resources officer.

In this role, Koptchak will collaborate with executive leadership and strategically lead the Corporation’s Employee Resources team in talent acquisition, performance management, compensation, payroll, benefits and retention.

Additionally, she will be responsible for setting, enforcing and evaluating employee resources policies, procedures, and best practices; and identifying and implementing long-range strategic talent management goals.

“Heather is a proven human resource management professional who exemplifies our culture here at CNB. Her positive and collaborative approach, and willingness to lean in and get things done for the benefit of our team of employees, has made a tremendous impact,” said Peduzzi.

“We are confident that under her guidance, CNB will continue to be an employer of choice in each market we serve.”

Koptchak began her career with CNB Bank in 2004, starting as a universal associate. Her previous roles at the bank reflect her path of successful career development including positions as a management trainee, branch manager, assistant vice president, regional manager and most recently vice president of employee experience.

A native of Philipsburg, Koptchak graduated from Philipsburg-Osceola High School. She went on to receive her Associate of Science Degree in business administration from The Pennsylvania State University, Wilkes Barre Campus.

Additionally, Koptchak is a graduate of the PA Bankers Advanced School of Banking, Graduate School of Banking, HR Management and is a Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).