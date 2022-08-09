Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to East Pine Street for a tree limb falling onto a vehicle. Fire crews were summoned to the scene and assisted with its removal.
- Police received a report about an alleged theft from an East Locust Street residence. The caller stated that a friend had stolen multiple items from him while he was away. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to the Clearfield County Fairgrounds for a report of a male having a heart attack. Police and EMS arrived and assisted the male to the hospital.
- Police responded to Stuart Avenue for a reported disturbance between two individuals. The individuals agreed to separate for the evening.
- Police responded to a vehicle accident near the intersection of East Market and North Fourth streets. One of the drivers involved was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody.
- Police conducted a vehicle stop that resulted in the seizure of multiple controlled substances.
- Police received a report from the Clearfield County Probation Office in reference to a male who was attempting to use drug-free urine with the intent to pass a drug test. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Sandy Township
- On Aug. 5, a black and white puppy was found running around in the area of FedEx on Industrial Drive. The owners did not come forward and custody of the dog was transferred to the county dog law officer.
- On Aug. 5, police received a report of a man who was lying in a ditch on Tipp Street. However, the man was gone upon officers’ arrival.
- On Aug. 5, an Erie couple was lost in the area of Loeb Avenue, and when they stopped at a residence for directions, the homeowners’ dog attacked the 54-year-old man, causing injuries to his leg, stomach and arm.
- On Aug. 5, a Brockway woman reported that while she was in the Walmart parking lot, she witnessed an unknown male yelling and hitting his dog that was in his vehicle. When she confronted him about his actions, the man threatened to harm her and then fled the scene.
- On Aug. 5, police received a report of a domestic disturbance at a Hanes Drive residence. A 28-year-old female reported that she and a 30-year-old male got into an argument and when she tried to walk away, he grabbed her arm and tried to restrain her. After he left the scene, officers located the male and he was transported to Penn Highlands ER for an evaluation.
- On Aug. 6, police responded to Snappy’s Convenience Store for a reported domestic incident in the parking lot. The situation was handled without incident.
- On Aug. 6, a 51-year-old Drifting man reported that his 49-year-old girlfriend was refusing to leave his camp at the Treasure Lake KOA so he called security. The woman left prior to officers’ arrival.
- On Aug. 6, Treasure Lake Security reported that a female driving a Honda struck the front gate arm before it was raised for her to travel through. Damage was not extensive.
- On Aug. 6, a DuBois man lost control of his vehicle causing it to strike the south side of the Sandy Plaza. There was no obvious damage to the building, and the man was transported to Penn Highlands via EMS.
- On Aug. 6, police received a report of damage that was done to an unoccupied home in Treasure Lake. Officers spoke to the parents of the involved juveniles who agreed to handle the situation and pay for the damages.
- While on patrol Aug. 6, officers found a wrecked Ford Focus along Larkeytown Road. While investigating, a 28-year-old DuBois man approached officers and said he was driving and his brakes failed, causing him to end up in the ditch.
- On Aug. 7, a Treasure Lake woman reported that unknown people were banging on her door and around her house. The woman’s daughter was following a vehicle that was possibly the offending party but lost sight of them. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
- On Aug. 7, employees of Snappy’s reported that there was a male inside a van that had been parked in a neighboring lot for over a week. The man told employees that the van was broken down and he was waiting for parts.
- On Aug. 7, a 78-year-old Treasure Lake woman pulled from the Doolittle Station parking lot into the path of a 66-year-old Arizona man who was driving north on the Rich Highway. Both drivers were transported to the hospital by EMS; both vehicles were towed from the scene with severe damage.
- On Aug. 7, Treasure Lake Security reported that a mid-sized SUV exited the back gate in the wrong lane, damaging the inbound gate arm.