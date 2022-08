CLEARFIELD – A free parking lot dance featuring the 14th Street Jazz Band is planned for Aug. 20.

The band will play tunes from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s in the lot of the Centre Grove United Methodist Church, Village Road, Clearfield.

Refreshments/hot dogs will be available, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The band will play from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.