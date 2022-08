Charlotte “Lollie” Shaw Thrush, age 86 of Brookville, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 7, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born May 19, 1936, in Reynoldsville, she was a daughter of the late Charles Henry Wiles and LaRue Estes Wiles. She married Homer Charles “Cork” Shaw and he preceded her in death on August 3, 1980. She then married Norris Thrush […]

