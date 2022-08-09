CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) recently held its annual Beautiful Baby Contest. This year’s contest was done completely online and received 40 entries.

The contest collected $4,221 for the local arts center. The proceeds from this fundraiser contest will be used for capital improvements at CAST.

The winners are:

First Place – Hardyn Probst, son of Kelcie Shultz and Colton Probst

Second Place – Will Campbell, son of Doug and Melissa Campbell

Third Place – Clair and Roland Bell, children of Broc and Molly Bell

The top three winners will each receive a trophy and gift certificates to upcoming CAST events.

CAST would like to thank the families of those who participated in the contest, and all those who donated for making this year’s contest such a success.

For more information about CAST, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474.

Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield.