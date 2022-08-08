PENFIELD – The program schedule planned for Aug. 12-14 at Parker Dam State Park has been announced.

Friday, Aug. 12

Moon Phases, Eclipses, Etc.:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

The full moon tonight is a “Super Moon”. What does that mean? And how is a first quarter different than a last quarter? Eclipses? Learn how the moon goes through its phases and more.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Aquatic Ecosystems Walk:

10 a.m. – outside Park Office

There are several aquatic ecosystems right here in the park, each with different species of wildlife that can be found in them. Come learn about these habitats and why they are important on this short walk.

Natural Symbols:

1 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

It is known as the Keystone State, but there are other symbols that also represent Pennsylvania. From the state tree to the state bird to the state amphibian, there are several species that symbolize the state very well. Come learn more about them each.

Owls:

3 p.m. – Beach House steps

Owls are cool. Learn about some of the adaptations that allow them to survive. Eyesight, hearing, stealth, and power. Come prepared to answer the question, “Do owls say ‘Who’?”

Owl Power:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Owls have been the stuff of nighttime stories for centuries, but what makes owls so special? Learn how their vision, hearing, and quiet flight works through this Nature video.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk for this year will be about the “wood wide web”, a term coined 25 years ago in the journal Nature.

