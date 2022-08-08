The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that its Clearfield County Maintenance Division is closing Route 729 between the intersections of Route 969 (Lumber City Highway) and Route 2012 (Old Station Road) and implementing a detour on Monday, Aug. 15.

Maintenance crews are closing the road to replace multiple stormwater drainage pipes to improve drainage and ride quality.

While the detour is in place, commercial vehicle traffic will follow an official detour route via Lumber City Highway, Route 3005 (Cherry Corner Road) and Route 3016 (Marrion Road) back to Route 729.

It is a daylight closure where crews will lift the detour at the close of each workday. PennDOT expects the replacements to take about a week, but all work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT’s Clearfield County Maintenance Division will complete all work associated with this project.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

