Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Baked Oatmeal with Cranberries – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. This recipe is a fun way to change up your usual breakfast! Ingredients 1 cup old-fashioned oats 1/4 cup dried cranberries 1 tablespoon brown sugar 2 cups fat-free milk 1/2 cup chunky applesauce 1/4 teaspoon almond extract 2 tablespoons sliced almonds vanilla yogurt Steps […]

