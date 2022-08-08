State police at Clearfield
- State police investigated an alleged fight between two inmates at SCI Houtzdale on July 20. Both were charged with harassment.
- State police received a report of a burglary Aug. 2 at the Chester Hill Volunteer Fire Company. Upon review of surveillance, it was discovered that a 31-year-old Philipsburg man allegedly stole a Midea room air conditioner unit, a Survivor Streamlight, a case of Country Meats beef sticks and a white wash bucket. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police conducted a DUI checkpoint Aug. 6 on state Route 153 in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. Troopers made four DUI and two criminal arrests, as well as issued 12 traffic citations and 23 warnings.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported the arrest of Jeremy Gregoire, 30, of Clearfield following an incident Aug. 5. According to a department-issued news release, officers observed a vehicle and identified its operator as Gregoire, whose license was suspended. He allegedly drove recklessly on various roads to avoid police contact until his vehicle got stuck in Little Clearfield Creek. Gregoire’s passenger told officers she was afraid while Gregoire was fleeing because the vehicle almost overturned; she was lodged in county jail on failure to appear warrants. Gregoire was lodged on charges of reckless endangerment, hindering apprehension, disorderly conduct, trespass by motor vehicle and related traffic offenses; he also had a detainer through state parole. Police were assisted by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.