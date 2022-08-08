ST. MARYS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Ed Baumcratz was beat. He was exhausted. His muscles ached. It took him a week to recover from the pounding his body took over high school basketball tip-off tournament weekend last December. (Above, from left, officials Kevin Mortimer, Kevin Doverspike, and Ed Baumcratz get set to work a game.) Officiating nine games in two days […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/game-over-officials-shortage-in-all-sports-becoming-critical-in-district-9-as-well-as-across-pennsylvania/