CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in DuBois are investigating a rape that occurred recently in Clearfield County.

Police said the incident happened on Aug. 5 around 1:30 a.m. in Woodward Township, Clearfield County.

Investigators said an unknown male entered the victim’s apartment while she was at work. When the victim returned home, the male was still inside of her apartment. The male allegedly sexually assaulted the victim and left.

The victim is listed as a 28-year-old Houtzdale woman.

No further information is being released at this time due to the nature of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.