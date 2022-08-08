CLEARFIELD – Country music star Josh Gallagher has announced that he has signed a new publishing deal with Kobalt Music.

Gallagher, a 2016 contestant on NBC’s The Voice, will be performing a free concert at the Cruise & Brews Music Festival on Aug. 20.

The festival, which will be held Aug. 19-20 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds, will host continuous live, free entertainment on both the David H. Litz Grove and Main Stages.

For more information on the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/cruiseandbrewsmusicfest/.

Gallagher said in a post that he is “PUMPED” to join the Kobalt Music family. According to its Web site, Kobalt Music represents more than 40 percent of the Top 100 songs and albums in the United States and United Kingdom.

The Cruise & Brews Music Festival is organized by the Clearfield County Fair & Park Board, Visit Clearfield County, GANT News, Bigfoot 102.1, Pop 93.1 and Passport 98.5 Radio; and is sponsored by CNB Bank, Budget Beverage, Novey Recycling and C. Classic Dodge.