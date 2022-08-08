CLEARFIELD COUNTY – For the 2022 Community Grant Program, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation will be utilizing a new online application process for organizations interested in applying for funding.

Since inception, the grant program has distributed just under $170,000 for projects all over Clearfield County and in 2021, 31 different organizations were awarded grant funding totaling $47,915.

In prior years, the Charitable Foundation accepted grant applications via U.S. mail, hand delivery or by scanned copy of the paper application attached and delivered via e-mail.

For the 2022 grant cycle, only the applications filed using the online application process will be accepted for consideration.

Any applications submitted via hard copy or by attachment to an e-mail will not be accepted or considered for funding.

The online grant portal will be open starting Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 through 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 via links provided on the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Web site: www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org.

Organizations interested in applying for project funding will see on the main webpage a button that says “CLICK HERE ON OR AFTER AUG. 8 TO SUBMIT A 2022 GRANT APPLICATION”.

Clicking the button will take the user to a second screen where they can choose between two other buttons, “SUBMIT A PROJECT APPLICATION FOR GENERAL GRANT FUNDING,” which is what most organizations will choose, or, “SUBMIT FOR FUNDING FROM THE SARAH JANE MATTERN FUND,” which is only available to four specific community organizations located in the borough of Osceola Mills.

Once the user selects the button to begin the submission process, they will see the following screen:

The first time an applicant accesses the page, they must click on the “New Applicant?” link under the e-mail box to set up their organization’s login account with the grant application software.

Once the account is set up, they can then use their e-mail and password to sign in to begin or continue to work on their online application form.

Applicants should note, they can start working on their applications anytime on or after Aug. 8, 2022 and can come back to the site to continue to add to or change the application up until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

All information and changes must be completed on the application and the SUBMIT button must be selected to officially submit the application for consideration by 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Any organizations that fails to click the SUBMIT button by the deadline will not have their application considered for funding.

First on the application form users will see the “Before You Begin” page, which contains detailed instructions the user should review before they start to type information into their application form.

The user will also see screen tab buttons at the top of the screen that will allow them to jump to specific sections of the application as follows: “BEFORE YOU BEGIN,” “ORGANIZATION INFORMATION,” “KEY CONTACTS,” “REQUEST INFORMATION,” “BUDGET,” “ATTACHMENTS,” “AUTHORIZATION” and “REVIEW MY APPLICATION.”

Each page should be opened and all requested information boxes should be filled in. There is also the ATTACHMENTS page where applicants will upload PDF or Word Doc files to support their application.

Each time the user logs back in, they will see the following screen that will list their pending application and allow them to select and open the application to modify.

Users may move around using the tabs buttons or fill in each page in order using the NEXT button at the bottom of the screen to move on to the next section of the application.

At the bottom of the screen, users will also see a “SAVE and FINISH LATER” button that will allow them to save their application and come back to the online site later to continue working on the application.

Once the applicant completes all their information, users should then click the “REVIEW MY APPLICATION” tab and the system will notify the user if they are missing any required information.

Once all required information is included, the user will click the “SUBMIT” button. During the process, users will receive automated emails from the online system updating them on the progress of their account and application.

CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken said, “The online software essentially duplicates the paper copy application that has been used in past years.

“So long as the person filing the online grant application has experience using websites to enter information, they should be able to easily complete their application.

“If they have any problems, each screen does have a clickable link ‘If you have any questions – Click here to contact us’ and the user can e-mail us directly with any questions or problems.”

CCCF Grant Committee Chair Lisa Kovalick added: “Moving to a fully online paperless system will make it easier for organizations to apply, for the Grant Committee to review and score the applications and allow the Charitable Foundation to confirm grant funds are used properly and in a timely manner.

“Having this system in place will also provide vital tracking and historical data that the CCCF Board of Directors can use to confirm the impact the community grant program is having on population groups, specific communities in the county and to track where and how funds were used.”

The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors and the Grant Review Committee encourage any organization that may have a viable project to visit the CCCF website starting on Aug. 8, 2022 and file a grant application.

It should be noted, filing organizations do not have to be a 501(c)3, but organizations that are not a 501(c)3 will need to partner with a municipal government or a 501(c)3 organization to serve as the pass thru agent for the grant funding.