The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly UBR match on Saturday, Aug. 6. The results are as follows:

Rimfire Class: Joe Lash of Hillsdale

Factory Class: Brian Baird of DuBois, David Shaw of Curwensville and Joe Lash of Hillsdale

Custom Class: Bob Horton of Windber, Jeff Gates of Altoona and Brian Miller of Mayport

Unlimited Class: Frank Carrier of Summerville, Bob Horton of Windber and Gene Delp of Summerville

Pictured are Lash, Delp, Carrier, Miller, Shaw, Horton and Baird.