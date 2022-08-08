Clearfield- Plans are underway for Clearfield’s 27th Annual Past Your Prime Softball Tournament.

The double elimination event is scheduled for August 13 and 14 at the Bucky Strunk Memorial Field in Clearfield.

The format is modified fast pitch and players must be 40 years old or older to participate. The public is invited to attend and there will be a food concession.

Interested players are asked to call Jerry Bickel at 814-590-1399 or Ken “Buck” Danver at 814-765-8513. All proceed benefit area youth.