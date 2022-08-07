HERSHEY, Pa. — It’s just after 8:00 a.m. at the University Fitness Center on the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus, and a familiar thock-thock-thock sound is coming from the basketball court. It’s pickleball time, and already a handful of players have started on the square of hardwood that forms the boundaries of the playing surface. A pickleball court is smaller […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/the-medical-minute-pickleballs-popularity-surges-health-benefits-abound/