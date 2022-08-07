CLEARFIELD – On Saturday night, concertgoers got to close out the 161st Clearfield County Fair with chart-topper Blanco Brown.

Brown burst onto the scene in 2019 with his debut single, “The Git Up” for which he released an official music video of him doing a line dance to his now “viral country rap song.”

The video, which has been viewed 153,438,877 times (as of this article), triggered a dance challenge that has had fans imitating him ever since.

Warren Zeiders also took the main stage with his high-energy country music powered by a steady supply of youthful grit, honesty and muscle.