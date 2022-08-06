DUBOIS – A Penfield man twice designated as a sexually-violent predator is facing charges for possessing child pornography.

Raymond Mikelonis, 65, was charged by agents of the attorney general’s office with two felony counts each of disseminate photo/film of child sex acts, and child pornography along with a felony count of criminal use of communication facility.

During centralized court on Friday, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing sending the charges on to the court of common pleas for further disposition.

He is being held without bail in the Clearfield County Jail because of the “nature of the charges and the possibility of life in prison if found guilty,” according to online court documents.

Previously he was determined to be a sexually-violent predator for a child porn case in 2012 and an indecent assault case in 2006.

The criminal complaint in this new case details how AG agents traced files of suspected child pornography to Mikelonis’s computer through his internet provider in July.

A search warrant was executed on his home on July 27 and his computer seized. Numerous media files of child pornography were recovered from it.

When he was questioned by investigators, he confirmed he lived at the residence alone and that the computer taken did belong to him.

At first, he claimed the images were put there by someone “out to get him.” Later he stated that he started looking at child porn because he was “curious”.

In July of 2012, Mikelonis was determined to be a sexually-violent predator following a hearing on another child pornography case.

At that time, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine months to seven years in state prison.

Mikelonis was on probation at the time of his arrest in that case and he received a revocation sentence of three months to five years for the violation.

The probationary period stems from an indecent assault case in 2006. For that, he was sentenced to seven months to four years in state prison with five years consecutive probation.

According to reports on the indecent assault charges, Mikelonis exposed himself to three young girls while he was babysitting them and touched them inappropriately.