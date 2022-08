Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams, 75, of Oak Ridge, left this life on Tuesday morning, August2, 2022 at Sugar Creek Rest Home in Worthington. She was born on November 1, 1946 in Harrison Township, Allegheny County, and the daughter of the late Miles W. and Bessie L. (Lamison) Hutchison. She was married to Alvin Clyde Adams, and he preceded her […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/patricia-a-pat-hutchison-adams/