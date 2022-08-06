As a farmer, there is nothing more important than maintaining the health of your animals. Here are three helpful tips for keeping your cattle happy and healthy.

From the outside looking in, many might assume the life of a farmer is idyllic. But running a farm is no easy feat—you know how hectic things can get. A farm is a lot like a gear system; if one thing is off, it will surely and inevitably affect something else. That is why it is crucial to nip problems in the bud as soon as possible and take measures to ensure the system continues running smoothly. Consider implementing these helpful tips for keeping your cattle healthy.

Monitor Their Feeding

You have likely noticed that whenever you or a family member is feeling sick, the first thing to go is their appetite. Animals are no different, which is why you should monitor their feeding. It’s wise to take some notes as you observe every animal’s eating habits. With so many to watch over, it is easy to forget or lose track of which member of the herd eats what.

When you are more familiar with the feeding habits of your cattle, you will be better able to recognize inconsistencies. This monitoring will allow you to act quicker and attend to your cattle to get them help and stop the spread of any illness.

Stay Away From Mud

Many people who don’t own a farm don’t realize how critical hoof health is to the overall health of your cattle. It is all too easy for cows to develop pressure ulcers, abscesses, foot rot, and hoof thrush. These conditions are much more likely to occur when your cattle graze in muddy areas. One reason why investing in cattle fencing is a smart investment is that it allows you to keep them away from high-moisture regions, which preserves their hoof health.

Don’t Forget Water

Nearly every single animal on this planet needs water to survive; you and your cattle are no different in that regard. However, cows need significantly more water than we humans do, about two gallons for every 100 pounds. Dehydration can result in impaction or colic, which is why hydration is critical to keeping your cattle healthy. As such, you should ensure your cows have access to water from a sufficient and reliable source.