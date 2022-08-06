ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 59-year-old Venango County man was shot dead by state police on Saturday morning during a standoff after he came out armed with a handgun. PSP Franklin received a call around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, from a 32-year-old female from Oil City. The female complainant reported her relative, 59-year-old Douglas Stanton, of Rouseville, had […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/breaking-news-man-shot-to-death-by-state-police-after-armed-standoff-in-rouseville/