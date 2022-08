Deborah A. Gillung, 74, of Brookville, died early Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her home following a courageous 15 year battle with cancer. During her battle she never complained and always remained optimistic. Born in Sigel on February 2, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Henry Cook, Sr. and Clara Spooner Cook. After graduating from Brookville High School […]

