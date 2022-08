Brandy Elaine Dorn, age 31, of Yellow Brick Road Reynoldsville, PA, died on Tuesday August 2, 2022 at U.P.M.C. Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. Born on October 3, 1990 in DuBois, PA; she is the daughter of Andre and Niccole Kammerdeiner St. Laurent also of Reynoldsville. Brandy was a homemaker, but her main priority in life was being a mother. […]

