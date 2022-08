CLEARFIELD – The iconic classic rock band, Foreigner, took fairgoers back to the 1970’s and 1980’s when it hit the main stage Wednesday night at the Clearfield County Fair. The group had major hits beginning in 1977 with “Feels Like the First Time” and “Cold As Ice.” Other top singles such as “Hot Blooded”, “Double Vision,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” and “I Want to Know What Love Is” followed.