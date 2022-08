A great-tasting, smooth dessert! Ingredients 1-3/4 cups cold 2% milk 1 – 3.9 oz. package instant chocolate pudding mix 1/2 cup Nutella 1-3/4 cups whipped topping Additional whipped topping Steps -Whisk milk and pudding mix in a large bowl for 2 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes (or until soft set). -Whisk in Nutella until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-573/