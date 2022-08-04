DUBOIS – Emalee Horner is the 2022 recipient of the Sandra Dunlap Scholarship presented by Christ Lutheran Church, DuBois.

Horner is a daughter of Ted and Ethel Horner of Treasure Lake and is a graduate of DuBois Area High School. An elementary education major, she is entering her junior year at Penn State University.

“It is a big relief to receive this financial assistance at this time,” said Horner. “I will be going to Penn State’s University Park Campus in the fall and it will be more expensive.”

Horner spent her first two years at the Penn State DuBois campus. “I liked the small campus close to home to start off,” she explained. As a freshman, her goal was to be a lawyer specializing in health care.

“That changed when I helped with pre-school at a fall Bible school,” said Horner. “After that experience, I changed to elementary education.”

At Christ Lutheran, Horner participated in two church-sponsored mission trips. The first was the at home mission held at the church because of COVID restrictions.

Most recently, she attended the mission trip, July 10-15 in Lewisburg, W. Va., where the participants worked with Habitat for Humanity in a construction project. She is also active in some of the church’s young adult activities.

“I like the sense of community at Christ Lutheran,” Horner said about her church. “I try to be involved and immerse myself as much as possible in fellowship with other Christians.”

The Sandra Dunlap Scholarship was established by the family of Sandy Dunlap (1937-2019).

The purpose of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance to one student each year of any age, pursuing post-high school education or training. The scholarship is awarded for one academic year.

Consideration for this scholarship is given to all who apply and awarded by a committee, which includes a pastor, members of church council and members of the congregation.

Preference is given to eligible recipients who are confirmed members who regularly attend worship and participate in some way in the wider ministry of Christ Lutheran Church.

If no students meet the first preference in a given year, funds may be awarded to any eligible students who are active in Christ Lutheran Church family, then less active students in the church family and subsequently to even non-members of Christ Church.

Applicants must be enrolled in an institution of higher education, beyond high school level; college, university or technical/vocational school.

Donations to the Sandra Dunlap Scholarship are ongoing. They may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, c/o Sandra Dunlap Scholarship Fund, 875 Sunflower Dr., DuBois, PA 15801.